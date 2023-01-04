Kabaddi tournament to start from Feb 4

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :A two-day Kabaddi tournament will start on February 4 at sports Ground of Chak No 209-RB Jarranwala road.

The tournament will be organized by the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and divisional Kabaddi association.

Spokesperson for Kabaddi Association Tayyab Gilani said eight teams of registered clubsfrom the district would participate in the event.

The first prize will be of Rs 60,000 with the trophy and second prize would be of Rs 40,000.