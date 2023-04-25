Kabal blast death toll mounts to 16, 51 injured

(@FahadShabbir)

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :The death toll of the twin explosions at the police station of the counter-terrorism department at Kabal here Tuesday mounted to 16 and injured 51 others.

According to a district police spokesman, three more critically injured expired in hospitals and 14 others died including policemen and two civilians.

The dead policemen included Constable Khalilur Rehman, Sub-inspector Ashraf Ali, Constable Ambar Khan and Sub-inspector Abdullah.

The injured were being treated at different hospitals including Saidu Sharif Hospital while the critically injured were shifted to Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar.

The collective funeral of the martyred policemen would be offered at Police Lines Swat at 11 am today.

DIG CTD Khalid Sohail told the media that the blast was not a suicide attack.

He said there was no attack or firing on the police station and the explosion occurred at a place where ammunition, arms and mortar shells were stored.

He said that bomb disposal squads were also investigating the explosion that caused the collapse of the station.

KP Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Gandapor said security officials were on high alert throughout the province and the incident would be investigated.

KP Secretary Health Mahmood Aslam Wazir said that the leaves of all healthcare staff have been cancelled and hospitals of Swat were kept at a high alert position. The Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar was also put on high alert to cope with emergencies.

He said all staff was directed to report to their duty stations while the regional blood centre Swat was mobilized to provide blood immediately to the hospitals.

He said medicines have been pooled-up to all the hospitals across Swat and all medics and paramedics plus auxiliary staff was available and well-equipped to provide relief to the victims.

He said that ICUs and Critical Care Units of Saidu Group of Teaching Hospital (SGTH) Saidu Sharif were put on red alert with all the needed medicine and machine availability ensured.

Aslam Wazir directed all the District Health Officers and medical superintendents to keep a good buffer of medicine and commodities at the respective health facilities under their jurisdiction and to respond well to any untoward situation.

Rescue and relief operation was underway to clear the rubble at Kabal police station and investigators were busy collecting of important evidence to identify the cause of the blasts.