Kabal CTD Incident To Be Probed; Premature Statements San Facts Irrational Approach: Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2023 | 11:04 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali here Tuesday said that Kabal CTD blast incident would be thoroughly probed and termed the premature and early statements of some elements without knowing facts, was an irrational and illogical approach

In a statement here, the governor said that elements involved in the negative propaganda were enemies of the country and the nation.

He said politicking on such unfortunate incidents was not only highly deplorable but a deep conspiracy against the country and the nation.

The Governor said such elements would be exposed before the masses and their nefarious designs would be frustrated with the power of the people.

The sacrifices of security forces, police and the Pakistani nation for peace would not go to waste.

The entire nation held sacrifices of police and security forces in high esteem, he remarked.

