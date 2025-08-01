Open Menu

Kabirwala Taekwondo Team To Join International Events In Asia

Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Kabirwala taekwondo team to join international events in Asia

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) A three-member Taekwondo martial arts delegation from Kabirwala is set to depart on August 5 to participate in international events, scheduled in Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore.

The achievement is being carried out under the banner of Taekwondo Lovers Kabirwala, under the supervision of international master and coach Muhammad Asif Ali Nader.

The players in the delegation include Meesum Tamar and Bilawal Shehzad. The team will compete in two categories namely Kyorugi Fight and Speed Kicking at the 8th Heroes International Taekwondo Championship, taking place in Pattaya, Thailand, from August 8 to 10.

More than 4,000 athletes from over 30 countries will participate in this prestigious event to showcase their skills.

Team Kabeerians’ renowned trainer, athlete, and referee Bilawal Shehzad will also serve as an international referee during the championship, which is a matter of great pride for Pakistan, particularly for Punjab and Kabirwala.

Following the event in Thailand, the same delegation will compete in the MNW International Championship from August 15 to 17 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, where participants from more than 20 countries will take part.

Additionally, 18 Pakistani athletes will remain in Thailand and Malaysia as part of the international tour, representing the country in various categories.

The Kabirwala team will also attend an International Taekwondo Training Camp and Seminar in Singapore from August 21 to 26.

This success not only brings pride to Kabirwala but also sets an inspiring example for local youth demonstrating that international recognition can be achieved through hard work, dedication, and proper guidance.

