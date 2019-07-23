(@FahadShabbir)

Kabul responded on Tuesday to US President Donald Trump's recent remark that he could wipe Afghanistan off the map, saying the Islamic republic would determine its fate on its own, without the interference of outside power

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) Kabul responded on Tuesday to US President Donald Trump's recent remark that he could wipe Afghanistan off the map, saying the Islamic republic would determine its fate on its own, without the interference of outside powers.

Ahead of his meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday, Trump said that he could wipe Afghanistan off the face of the earth in 10 days, but did not want to cause 10 million deaths of the Islamic republic's citizens. When asked for a comment on Trump's remarks, the Afghan government said it would release a statement at a later time.

"Our nation's fate has often been determined by others ... this must end. We must determine peace and fighting for ourselves," Afghan National Security Council spokesman, Kabir Haqmal, told reporters.

On Monday, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad departed for his working visit to Afghanistan and Qatar that will last until August 1 and is aimed at facilitating the Afghan peace process. During his visit, Khalilzad will discuss with Kabul the formation of a national negotiating team that can participate in intra-Afghan negotiations.

Afghanistan is suffering from an unstable political, social and security situation due to the activity of the Taliban movement and the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia). The national security forces, supported by the international coalition, are involved in counterterrorism operations across the country. Meanwhile, Kabul and the Taliban are trying to launch reconciliation talks.