Kabul Risks Hindering Peace By Rejecting Prisoner Swap With Taliban - Pakistani Lawmaker

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 10:04 PM

Kabul's reluctance to swap prisoners with the Taliban before the commencement of intra-Afghan talks, which are part of the US-Taliban peace deal, risks hindering the entire peace process, Saleem Mandviwalla, deputy chairman of the Senate of Pakistan, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) Kabul's reluctance to swap prisoners with the Taliban before the commencement of intra-Afghan talks, which are part of the US-Taliban peace deal, risks hindering the entire peace process, Saleem Mandviwalla, deputy chairman of the Senate of Pakistan, told Sputnik.

The long-awaited deal was sealed in Doha on Saturday. The United States and the Taliban officials scheduled the beginning of the intra-Afghan talks for March 10, provided that up to 5,000 Taliban prisoners are released by that time. Ghani said shortly after that Kabul never committed to releasing this many prisoners as a precondition for the talks, but rather as a part of them.

"The prisoner release was one of the important aspects of the agreement. There are reports of President Ashraf Ghani expressing reservations. This has the potential to slow down the process. We hope the Afghan government will review its decision and honor the provisions of the agreement," Mandviwalla said.

Also on Saturday, the US and the Afghan government released a joint statement saying that the former would reduce the number of troops in Afghanistan, and that the full withdrawal of US and NATO troops would be completed in 14 months.

