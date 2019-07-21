UrduPoint.com
Kabul Sees No Changes In Relations With Pakistan, Calls Talks Productive- President Office

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 06:30 PM

Kabul Sees No Changes in Relations With Pakistan, Calls Talks Productive- President Office

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2019) Afghan presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said that the recent talks with the Pakistani government had been productive, though nothing had changed "on the ground" so far.

The remarks come amid Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Washington, where he is expected to hold a meeting with US President Donald Trump on Monday.

In late June, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani visited Islamabad in an attempt to restore bilateral ties and potentially secure Pakistan's assistance in pushing forward the Afghan peace process.

"AFG Gov has found the recent discussion with PAK productive. As the PM of PAK sees a stable, democratic & peaceful Afghanistan in the national interests of Pakistan. Major issues however need detailed discussions and follow up. On the ground, nothing has changed as of yet. The test for the Afghan people and the government will be momentum towards genuine and lasting peace and will be a linear process for normalization between the two sovereign states," Sediqqi wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

The spokesman believes that terrorism is a threat to both countries and an agreement can help in building trust and mutual confidence.

"Terrorism is an existential threat to both countries and to the world, a credible and verifiable agreement in this area is essential for the building of trust and mutual confidence," Sediqqi noted.

Relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan worsened after Khan said in late March that the Afghan government was creating obstacles to peace talks with the Taliban and that Kabul should set up an interim government to break the deadlock in negotiations. Kabul recalled its ambassador to Pakistan for consultations following the remarks.

The Taliban and the United States are trying to reach a peace deal that envisages the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan and assurances from the Taliban that the country will not be ever again used as a safe haven for terrorists.

Washington has also been insisting on intra-Afghan reconciliation, but the Taliban have said that they are not discussing this matter or a ceasefire with the United States.

