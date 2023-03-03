Kabul Signs MOI for Infrastructure Projects With Russian,Pakistani,Iranian Firms - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) The Afghan Ministry of Commerce and Industry, representatives of Russian business, Iranian investors, and Pakistani specialists signed a $1 billion memorandum of intent (MOI) for infrastructure projects in Kabul in early February for the construction of a thermal nuclear plant, extraction of resources, and the modernization of a gas pipeline in the Afghan province of Herat, the Russian Foreign Ministry has told Sputnik.

The ministry noted that "the information on the establishment of the '$1 billion trade alliance between Russia and Afghanistan' is based on an inaccurate public interpretation of the agreement reached by the Afghan authorities with a Russian private company."

"In accordance with the memorandum of intent for the implementation of infrastructure projects on the territory of Afghanistan, signed in Kabul on February 5 by four parties ” the Ministry of Commerce and Industry of Afghanistan, a group of Iranian investors, a group of Pakistani specialists, and representatives of Russian business ” Russian economic operator IED-HOLDING is planning to build a 200-megawatt coal-fired thermal power plant in Samangan Province," the ministry said.

The MOI, with a total estimated capitalization of $1 billion, also covers seven other investments projects, including the construction of the Kabul - Milak highway in Nimruz Province, the reconstruction of the Salang Tunnel, the Panjsher - Kabul water pipeline project, extraction of resources, the modernization of a gas pipeline in Herat Province, the development of coal deposits, and the construction of water purification facilities, the ministry added.