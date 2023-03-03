UrduPoint.com

Kabul Signs MOI For Infrastructure Projects With Russian,Pakistani,Iranian Firms - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2023 | 09:50 AM

Kabul Signs MOI for Infrastructure Projects With Russian,Pakistani,Iranian Firms - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) The Afghan Ministry of Commerce and Industry, representatives of Russian business, Iranian investors, and Pakistani specialists signed a $1 billion memorandum of intent (MOI) for infrastructure projects in Kabul in early February for the construction of a thermal nuclear plant, extraction of resources, and the modernization of a gas pipeline in the Afghan province of Herat, the Russian Foreign Ministry has told Sputnik.

The ministry noted that "the information on the establishment of the '$1 billion trade alliance between Russia and Afghanistan' is based on an inaccurate public interpretation of the agreement reached by the Afghan authorities with a Russian private company."

"In accordance with the memorandum of intent for the implementation of infrastructure projects on the territory of Afghanistan, signed in Kabul on February 5 by four parties ” the Ministry of Commerce and Industry of Afghanistan, a group of Iranian investors, a group of Pakistani specialists, and representatives of Russian businessRussian economic operator IED-HOLDING is planning to build a 200-megawatt coal-fired thermal power plant in Samangan Province," the ministry said.

The MOI, with a total estimated capitalization of $1 billion, also covers seven other investments projects, including the construction of the Kabul - Milak highway in Nimruz Province, the reconstruction of the Salang Tunnel, the Panjsher - Kabul water pipeline project, extraction of resources, the modernization of a gas pipeline in Herat Province, the development of coal deposits, and the construction of water purification facilities, the ministry added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Kabul Business Water Russia Nuclear Company Herat Alliance February Gas Commerce Agreement Industry Extraction (Pakistan) Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2023

34 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd March 2023

39 minutes ago
 King of Malaysia leaves UAE

King of Malaysia leaves UAE

9 hours ago
 UAEIIC, JOIN sign MoU to enhance cooperation, buil ..

UAEIIC, JOIN sign MoU to enhance cooperation, build investment capabilities

9 hours ago
 Thani Al Zeyoudi hails UAEâ€™s leadership on trade ..

Thani Al Zeyoudi hails UAEâ€™s leadership on trade as key to nationâ€™s rise in ..

9 hours ago
 Al Bowardi receives Minister of Defence of Mozambi ..

Al Bowardi receives Minister of Defence of Mozambique

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.