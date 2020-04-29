UrduPoint.com
Kabul Suicide Bomber Claims Three Lives, Leaves 15 Others Injured

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 11:58 AM

Kabul Suicide bomber claims three lives, leaves 15 others injured

Afghanistan Interior Ministry confirms that a suicide bomber targeted a group of people in Char Asiab district near Kabul.

KABUL: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 29th, 2020) At least three people have been killed and 15 others injured after a suicide attack in Afghanistan’s capital city here on Wednesday.

According to Afghan Ministry of Interior, a suicide bomber struck with a group of people in Reshkhor area of Char Asiab district of Kabul on Wednesday morning.

Char Asiab is around 12 kilometer away district from Kabul city.

Nobody claimed responsibility of the attack which unusually took place in holy month of Ramazan and at the moment when Afghanistan is fighting against spread of Coronavirus besides the whole world.

It is the first suicide attack after the peace talks between the US and the Taliban in Afghanistan.

(more into to come)

