UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kabul Visit "another Step" To Convey Pakistan's Commitment For Afghan Peace: PM

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 07:30 PM

Kabul visit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said that his maiden visit to Kabul on Thursday was "another step towards conveying Pakistan's commitment to peace in Afghanistan." On Twitter, the prime minister said he never believed in military solutions, rather always believed that peace in Afghanistan would be achieved through political dialogue.

"After the Afghans, we have the greatest stake in this peace as it will allow for connectivity & trade, bringing prosperity to both Afghans & Pakistanis," he added.

The prime minister said the Pakistani people living in the tribal areas, who had suffered the ravages of the war in Afghanistan, would especially benefit from peace and trade.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan Kabul Prime Minister Twitter Visit From

Recent Stories

TRA participates in Oracle UAE Cloud Region launch

6 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,269 new COVID-19 cases, 840 recove ..

6 minutes ago

US Ambassador visits Al Dhafra Festival

21 minutes ago

Ski Dubai wins ‘World’s Best Indoor Ski Resort ..

1 hour ago

U.S. Government And Women’s Business Opportunity ..

2 hours ago

PTI leader Fateh Ullah Khan won again after recoun ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.