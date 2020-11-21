UrduPoint.com
Kabul Visit "another Step" To Convey Pakistan's Commitment For Afghan Peace: PM

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 12:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said his maiden visit to Kabul on Thursday was "another step towards conveying Pakistan's commitment to peace in Afghanistan." On Twitter, he said he never believed in military solutions, rather always believed that peace in Afghanistan would be achieved through political dialogue.

"After the Afghans, we have the greatest stake in this peace as it will allow for connectivity & trade, bringing prosperity to both Afghans & Pakistanis," he added.

The prime minister said the Pakistani people living in the tribal areas, who had suffered the ravages of the war in Afghanistan, would especially benefit from peace and trade.

Meanwhile, US State Department also lauded the prime minister's Afghanistan visit to "underscore Pakistan's commitment to peace and to further cooperation with Afghanistan on security, refugees, trade, and regional connectivity."In a tweet, the State Department's Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs said Afghan-Pakistani cooperation contributed to the entire region's stability.

