KAC set up Covid vaccination center for artists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :President Karachi Art Council (KAC) Ahmed Shah on Wednesday said that a Covid vaccination center has been established at KAC to facilitate senior artists and other related people of Showbiz Industry.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that so far over 1800 people vaccinated at KAC.

To a question, he said that due to the best facilities KAC over 600 common people were also visiting on daily basis.

Ahmed Shah said that all the rumors were eliminated after the vaccinations of senior actors, directors, musicians, singers and others who are linked with showbiz industry.

Now the people of fully confident for Covid vaccination and visiting with their families without any hesitationand encouraging to the masses for vaccination.

Ahmed Shah said that this was his idea to facilitate the people of showbiz industry.