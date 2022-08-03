Kacha operation:five dacoits killed, ring leader injured so far

The operation against bandits was continued successfully in Kacha area of Rojhan by police in which two more dacoits were killed and toll reached to five so far while ring leader of Lund gang also sustained serious injuries

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :The operation against bandits was continued successfully in Kacha area of Rojhan by police in which two more dacoits were killed and toll reached to five so far while ring leader of Lund gang also sustained serious injuries.

District Police Officer Rajanpur Ahmad Mohiuddin told "APP" that the notorious criminals have set up their hideouts in Tehsil Rojhan Jamali Kacha area and started various criminal activities in the border areas of Punjab and Sindh provinces.

He said that the operation has been launched by police on large-scale. Three dacoits were killed by police firing, whose bodies were taken away by their accomplices and the police has achieved significant success and two another dacoits Fiaz Dulani and Gora Imrani were killed by the firing of police.

While the ring leader of the Lund gang, Shahid Lund was seriously injured in the firing. The bodies of killed dacoits and the injured have been taken into custody by the police.

He said that five bandits have been killed by police firing and one injured so far.

He said that police was committed for hundred percent success in the operation.

Meanwhile, Additional Inspector General Police South Punjab Dr Ehsan Sadiq has took notice of the firing between police and robbers in Kacha area and announced to increase police contingent and Rangers while deciding to launch an aerial operation against the notorious robbers as helicopter would be dispatched to the Kacha area to help the police.