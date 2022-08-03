UrduPoint.com

Kacha Operation:five Dacoits Killed, Ring Leader Injured So Far

Umer Jamshaid Published August 03, 2022 | 10:26 PM

Kacha operation:five dacoits killed, ring leader injured so far

The operation against bandits was continued successfully in Kacha area of Rojhan by police in which two more dacoits were killed and toll reached to five so far while ring leader of Lund gang also sustained serious injuries

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :The operation against bandits was continued successfully in Kacha area of Rojhan by police in which two more dacoits were killed and toll reached to five so far while ring leader of Lund gang also sustained serious injuries.

District Police Officer Rajanpur Ahmad Mohiuddin told "APP" that the notorious criminals have set up their hideouts in Tehsil Rojhan Jamali Kacha area and started various criminal activities in the border areas of Punjab and Sindh provinces.

He said that the operation has been launched by police on large-scale. Three dacoits were killed by police firing, whose bodies were taken away by their accomplices and the police has achieved significant success and two another dacoits Fiaz Dulani and Gora Imrani were killed by the firing of police.

While the ring leader of the Lund gang, Shahid Lund was seriously injured in the firing. The bodies of killed dacoits and the injured have been taken into custody by the police.

He said that five bandits have been killed by police firing and one injured so far.

He said that police was committed for hundred percent success in the operation.

Meanwhile, Additional Inspector General Police South Punjab Dr Ehsan Sadiq has took notice of the firing between police and robbers in Kacha area and announced to increase police contingent and Rangers while deciding to launch an aerial operation against the notorious robbers as helicopter would be dispatched to the Kacha area to help the police.

Related Topics

Sindh Injured Firing Rangers Police Punjab Rajanpur Rojhan Border Criminals

Recent Stories

Entry test for admissions

Entry test for admissions

54 seconds ago
 Commissioner orders inquiry on media reports of ex ..

Commissioner orders inquiry on media reports of expired medicines supply to floo ..

55 seconds ago
 PTI chief's claim of being 'truthful' exposed: Azm ..

PTI chief's claim of being 'truthful' exposed: Azma Bukhari

56 seconds ago
 Airbus scraps A350 contract with Qatar Airways in ..

Airbus scraps A350 contract with Qatar Airways in feud

48 minutes ago
 Martyred Major Pilot Saeed Ahmed Tunio buried with ..

Martyred Major Pilot Saeed Ahmed Tunio buried with full military honors

48 minutes ago
 First digital Pilot census completed

First digital Pilot census completed

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.