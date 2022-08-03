UrduPoint.com

Kacha Rojhan Operation: Police Started Aerial Operation Against Bandits

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 03, 2022 | 07:47 PM

Kacha Rojhan operation: police started aerial operation against bandits

The police have tightened the noose against Dulani and Lund dacoit gangs in Kacha area of Rojhan and decided to launch ground plus aerial operation against bandits

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :The police have tightened the noose against Dulani and Lund dacoit gangs in Kacha area of Rojhan and decided to launch ground plus aerial operation against bandits.

Additional Inspector General South Punjab Dr Ehsan Sadiq took notice of firing between police and robbers in Rajanpur.

Additional IGP South announced to increase police contingent and to immediately dispatch Rangers to help the police, while deciding to launch an aerial operation against the notorious robbers as helicopter would be dispatched to the Kacha area to help the police.

Ehsan Sadiq directed the officers and personnel participating in the Kacha operation to keep morale high while announcing to ensure all measures to make the operation hundred percent successful.

DPO Rajanpur Ahmad Mohiuddin and DSP Bangla Acha were leading the ongoing operation in Tehsil Rojhan Mazari of Rajanpur.

District Police Officer Rajanpur Ahmad Mohiuddin told "APP" that three robbers have been killed with exchange of heavy firing with the robbers.

Despite the flood water and difficult roads, the police heading successfully.

Heavy contingent of district police and elite force were participating in the operation.

DPO further said that armored vehicles and modern weapons were being used by the police in the operation which would help to ensure access to the hideouts of robbers and their arrests.

There will be great success in ongoing operations through coordinated air and ground strategy. While there was no casualty of the police in the ongoing operation. He said that this operation was a big challenge for establishing peace.

More Stories From Pakistan

