Kachehri Parking Plaza to be functional by May 15: commissioner

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The Kachehri Parking Plaza will be fully functional by May 15, providing parking

space for 220 vehicles.

Commissioner Amir Kareem shared this update during a meeting with a delegation

led by District Bar President Malik Javed Ali Dogar. The meeting focused on addressing

traffic congestion and encroachments outside Kachehri.

The commissioner acknowledged receiving multiple complaints from the public regarding

parking difficulties in the area.

He assured that the completion of the parking plaza would

significantly reduce congestion and improve traffic flow.

Additionally, a proposal to introduce a shuttle service for better vehicle management

around the court premises was discussed during the meeting.

The commissioner reaffirmed his commitment to resolving urban traffic challenges and

ensuring smooth mobility for lawyers, litigants, and visitors in the Kachehri area.