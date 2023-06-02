UrduPoint.com

Kachhi Canal Extension Project Likely To Be Completed In Next Two Months

Faizan Hashmi Published June 02, 2023 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Rapid construction work is going on Kachhi Canal Extension Project and is likely to be completed in the next few months.

Upon completion, the project would irrigate another 30,000 acres of land in district Dera Bugti, sources told APP here.

WAPDA is executing the project and after the completion of the extension, the command area of Kachhi Canal Phase-I will extend to 102,000 acres.

They said construction work on 40- km main lined canal, allied structures and 32-Km water distribution system has already been completed except at a couple of sites, which was likely to be completed soon.

Kachhi Canal is a significant project to alleviate poverty from backward and remote areas of Balochistan by developing irrigated agriculture and agro-based economy in the province.

