Kachhi Canal Extension Project Phase-1 Likely To Be Ready By Mid Of Current Year

Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2023 | 10:20 AM

Kachhi Canal Extension project phase-1 likely to be ready by mid of current year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :Phase-1 of the Kachhi Canal Extension Project being constructed in the Dera Bugti district of Balochistan is likely to complete by mid of this year.

Official sources told APP here that the 40-Kilometer (Km) long main lined canal with the 32-Km distribution system would irrigate additional 30,000 acres of land in the Dera Bugti district after its completion.

They said Kachhi Canal Project was planned to execute in three phases to irrigate 713,000 acres of land in Dera Bugti, Naseer Abad, Bolan and Jhal Magsi. The 363 km long Kachhi Canal under Phase-I had already been completed in 2017 and was irrigating some 72,000 acres of land in Dera Bugti.

It is worth mentioning that WAPDA is constructing Kachhi Canal Extension Project under Phase-I in the Dera Bugti district of Balochistan.

