Kachhi Canal extension project to be completed in couple of months

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Kachhi Canal Extension Project being constructed by WAPDA in District Dera Bugti of Balochistan will be completed in couple of months to irrigate another 30,000 acres of land in the project area. Consequently, the command area of Kachhi Canal Phase-I will extend to 102,000 acres.

This was briefed by the project management to Chairman WAPDA Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd) during his visit to Kachhi Canal Extension Project, according to WAPDA spokesman here on Wednesday.

GM (Central) and PD Kachhi Canal Project Syed Ali Akhtar Shah, Consultants and the Contractors, apprised the Chairman about progress on Kachhi Canal Extension Project. It was briefed that construction work on 40-Km main lined canal, allied structures and 32-Km water distribution system is complete except at a couple of sites, which is likely to be completed soon.

Later, Chairman WAPDA had a detailed round of the main canal, allied structures and the distribution system. Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman said that Kachhi Canal is a significant project to alleviate poverty from backward and remote areas of Balochistan by developing irrigated agriculture and agro-based economy in the province. Command area development is equally important to accrue benefits from Kachhi Canal Extension Project, therefore, 'we hope the Government of Balochistan will be able to develop the command area without any delay', he added.

The Chairman was also briefed about the plan for restoration of the 363-Km main canal, which was made functional in 2017, but was damaged at certain stretches due to the devastating flood in August last year. The Chairman directed the project management to make concreted efforts to resume water flows in the main canal in shortest possible time once the funds are received for the purpose.

Earlier, the Chairman also visited Nai Gaj Dam to review construction activities on various sites of the project including main dam, main spillway, dykes and intake structure. The PD Nai Gaj Aijaz Hussain Memon briefed the Chairman about the progress achieved so far. The Chairman directed the project management to devise and implement a contingency plan to minimize the delays caused by the last year's flood and other contributing factors. Prior to the 2022-floods, the project was scheduled for completion in 2024.

Nai Gaj Dam is being constructed across River Gaj in District Dadu of Sindh. It will store 300,000 acres feet of water to irrigate 28,800 acres of land, besides generating 4.2 MW of electricity.