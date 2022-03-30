Kachhi Canal Phase-1 to irrigate 1,02,000 acres land in Dera Bugti

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Around 1,02,000 acres barren land would be irrigated in the Dera Bugti and adjoining area under the Phase-1 of Kachhi canal project as the development work of the project is near to its completion.

The government has expedited the construction work of the project to efficiently manage the water resource and development of agriculture sector in the province.

The Phase-1 of Kachhi Canal has consisted of 400 kilometers in length and with the development of Kachhi Canal Command Area will cultivate another 29,000 acres barren land in Dera Bugti and adjoining areas.

It is pertinent to mention here that Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has already constructed 363-Km main canal and 81-Km long allied water distribution system to irrigate 72,000 acres of land. The total area irrigated by the project would be 1,02,000 acres in the first phase.

Sources told APP on Wednesday that the extension works of Phase 1 of Kachhi Canal as per schedule would be completed by August 2022. Under the extension works, existing main canal would be further extended by another 100 kilometers.

The 500 kilometers long canal, with discharge capacity of 6000 cusecs water, which takes off from Taunsa Barrage in Muzaffargarh district of Punjab enters Balochistan via Dera Bugti district.

Kachhi Canal is a vital project to alleviate poverty and eradicate extremism in remote and backward areas of Balochistan by developing irrigated agriculture and agro-based economy in the province.

It is a good sign for the province that the land being cultivated in Sui and adjacent areas of Dera Bugti district through existing Kachhi Canal has brought a phenomenal change in the livelihood of the locals.

