UrduPoint.com

Kachhi Canal Phase-1 To Irrigate 1,02,000 Acres Land In Dera Bugti

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2022 | 02:07 PM

Kachhi Canal Phase-1 to irrigate 1,02,000 acres land in Dera Bugti

Around 1,02,000 acres barren land would be irrigated in the Dera Bugti and adjoining area under the Phase-1 of Kachhi canal project as the development work of the project is near to its completion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Around 1,02,000 acres barren land would be irrigated in the Dera Bugti and adjoining area under the Phase-1 of Kachhi canal project as the development work of the project is near to its completion.

The government has expedited the construction work of the project to efficiently manage the water resource and development of agriculture sector in the province.

The Phase-1 of Kachhi Canal has consisted of 400 kilometers in length and with the development of Kachhi Canal Command Area will cultivate another 29,000 acres barren land in Dera Bugti and adjoining areas.

It is pertinent to mention here that Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has already constructed 363-Km main canal and 81-Km long allied water distribution system to irrigate 72,000 acres of land. The total area irrigated by the project would be 1,02,000 acres in the first phase.

Sources told APP on Wednesday that the extension works of Phase 1 of Kachhi Canal as per schedule would be completed by August 2022. Under the extension works, existing main canal would be further extended by another 100 kilometers.

The 500 kilometers long canal, with discharge capacity of 6000 cusecs water, which takes off from Taunsa Barrage in Muzaffargarh district of Punjab enters Balochistan via Dera Bugti district.

Kachhi Canal is a vital project to alleviate poverty and eradicate extremism in remote and backward areas of Balochistan by developing irrigated agriculture and agro-based economy in the province.

It is a good sign for the province that the land being cultivated in Sui and adjacent areas of Dera Bugti district through existing Kachhi Canal has brought a phenomenal change in the livelihood of the locals.

\395

Related Topics

Balochistan Punjab Water WAPDA Agriculture Muzaffargarh Dera Bugti August From Government

Recent Stories

Spain thrash Iceland in friendly

Spain thrash Iceland in friendly

1 second ago
 AJK govt to establish model tourism spot along wit ..

AJK govt to establish model tourism spot along with Neelum river

3 seconds ago
 PM announces to share threatening letter with alli ..

PM announces to share threatening letter with allies parties, top journalists

20 minutes ago
 Pak Vs Aus: Imam’s century couldn’t save Pakis ..

Pak Vs Aus: Imam’s century couldn’t save Pakistan from defeat

23 minutes ago
 Emerging youth demand to restart sculpture classes ..

Emerging youth demand to restart sculpture classes

5 seconds ago
 German Economy Minister Activates Early Warning Le ..

German Economy Minister Activates Early Warning Level Fearing Halt in Russian Ga ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.