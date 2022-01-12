UrduPoint.com

Kachhi Canal Project Near Completion

Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2022 | 03:50 PM

The extension of Kachhi canal project is near to its completion as the government has expedited the construction work of the project to efficiently manage the water resource and development of agriculture sector in the province

The Balochistan government has been earmarked Rs 400 million in the current fiscal year for development of Kachhi Canal Command Area, which will enable the cultivation of another 29000 acres barren lands in Dera Bugti and adjoining areas.

Sources told APP on Wednesday that the extension works of Kachhi canal as per schedule would be completed by August 2022. Under the extension works, existing main canal would be further extended by another 40 kilometers.

It is pertinent to mention here that Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has already constructed 363-Km main canal and 81-Km long allied water distribution system to irrigate 72,000 acres of land.

The total area irrigated by the project would be 102,000 acres.

The canal, with discharge capacity of 6000 cusecs, which takes off from Taunsa Barrage in Muzaffargarh district of Punjab, enters Balochistan in Dera Bugti district.

Kachhi Canal is a vital project to alleviate poverty and eradicate extremism in remote and backward areas of Balochistan by developing irrigated agriculture and agro-based economy in the province.

It is a good sign for the province that the land being cultivated in Sui and adjacent areas of Dera Bugti district through existing Kachhi Canal has brought in a phenomenal change in the livelihood of the locals.

