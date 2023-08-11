Open Menu

Kachi Police Finalizes Security Arrangements For Independence Day

Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Kachi Police finalizes security arrangements for Independence Day

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Kachi Police has finalized the security arrangements for the Independence Day celebrations.

"14th August is a historic day, we got freedom from the British rulers, SSP Kachi district Mir Isa Jan Rind said while talking to the media.

He said that we have got the country after the eternal sacrifices of our elders and we should value our country.

"Strict legal action will be taken against those violators, he said adding that full security will be provided to national gatherings, events and rallies on August 14.

Related Topics

Police Independence August Media From

Recent Stories

SC declares 2023 Review Act unconstitutional

SC declares 2023 Review Act unconstitutional

26 minutes ago
 DEWA qualifies youth to achieve sustainable develo ..

DEWA qualifies youth to achieve sustainable development and bright and green fut ..

36 minutes ago
 PSX rises as MSCI adds stocks to Frontier Market I ..

PSX rises as MSCI adds stocks to Frontier Market Index

1 hour ago
 COP28 President-Designate visits Barbados, meets w ..

COP28 President-Designate visits Barbados, meets with Prime Minister, leaders of ..

2 hours ago
 ADNIC reports net profit of AED204.4 million in H1 ..

ADNIC reports net profit of AED204.4 million in H1 2023

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Chad on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Chad on Independence Day

2 hours ago
COP28, Coursera partner to expand access to climat ..

COP28, Coursera partner to expand access to climate literacy education for globa ..

2 hours ago
 Arab Youth Centre announces members of 2nd edition ..

Arab Youth Centre announces members of 2nd edition of ‘Young Arab Pioneers’

2 hours ago
 SBP to issue Rs100 coin to 10th anniversary of CPE ..

SBP to issue Rs100 coin to 10th anniversary of CPEC

3 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan ahead of electi ..

Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan ahead of elections: PM Shehbaz

4 hours ago
 Great Arab Minds Initiative advances scientific an ..

Great Arab Minds Initiative advances scientific and knowledge field in the Arab ..

5 hours ago
 ECP bans transfers, postings on federal level

ECP bans transfers, postings on federal level

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan