Kachi Police finalizes security arrangements for Independence Day

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Kachi Police has finalized the security arrangements for the Independence Day celebrations.

"14th August is a historic day, we got freedom from the British rulers, SSP Kachi district Mir Isa Jan Rind said while talking to the media.

He said that we have got the country after the eternal sacrifices of our elders and we should value our country.

"Strict legal action will be taken against those violators, he said adding that full security will be provided to national gatherings, events and rallies on August 14.