Kachkot Bridge opened for light vehicles

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :On the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Bannu Captain (Retd) Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi, newly constructed Kachkot Bridge on Bannu Miranshah Road was opened for small vehicle traffic.

On this occasion, SDO C&W Amirullah Khan said a large number of faithful used to go to the Tablighi Markaz on Miranshah Road adding the flow of traffic was causing traffic congestion due to heavy rush on the under construction Kachkot Bridge on Miranshah Road.

Therefore, Deputy Commissioner Bannu made frequent visits with C&W officials to expedite the work in progress. To avoid congestion, Kachkot bridge was temporarily opened today for the movement of small vehicles. Thanksgiving sweets were also distributed on the occasion and prayers were offered. The locals appreciated the efforts of the district administration and other departments concerned.