Kachnar buds sprout out in Capital ahead of Spring Season

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :The white and purple shades of Kachnar or Bauhinia variegate has started blooming in the Federal capital ahead of Spring Season which is an ornamental showy tree whose buds are used for cuisine, pickle and medication purposes.

Kachnar trees, proliferating in the Capital, are very famous in Islamabad due to its scented flowers-laden branches which pose fancy embellishing outlook and its vegetarian use.

Trees of Kachnar nearly found everywhere in the locality of Capital that grow naturally in tropical and sub-tropical climates with the onset of spring season.

Purple and white flowers of Kachnar nor only enhance the beauty of the city, but also provide an opportunity to people who pluck its flower and sale in markets as vegetable.

Talking to APP on Thursday, a citizen said he plucked Kachnar flowers from all over Islamabad and sale for 50 rupees per Kg in markets that was sold 70 to 80 rupees per Kg to the consumers.

"I do job in Islamabad and pluck Kachnar flowers after working hours that added thousands of rupees in my pocket money in spring season", he added.

A housewife said whole year we did wait for spring season as Kachnar was one of the favorite vegetable of our family.

I plucked Kachnar buds with my children in Kachnar Park, I-8 sector that provided fun activity to our family as hundreds of Kachnar plants were planted there.

"We are excited as flowers of Kachnar start to bloom with the onset of spring season. I cook Kachnar with potatoes and mince that makes a luscious and mouth-watering taste", she expressed.

Other women said onion curry of fried Kachnar buds tasted so delicious and the pickle of buds was also really good to health that can be preserved for years.

"I am a diabetic patient and a medical specialist suggested me to take fresh salad as much as I can. I also used Kachnar buds as salad that keeps me fresh and healthy," she said.

Highlighting the nutritious value of Kachnar, medical specialist doctor Talat Hussain said Kachnar was full of essential nutrients like vitamin C, B, phosphorus, iron, zinc, magnesium and calcium.

"Kachnar assist in mitigating diabetes symptoms and keep blood sugar levels in check as Kachnar is blessed with profuse anti-diabetic compounds that controls insulin mechanism in the body and bring down rising blood glucose levels".