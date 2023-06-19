KADO launches comprehensive capacity-building program for SMEs

The Karakorum Area Development Organization (KADO) has launched a comprehensive capacity-building program for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and artisans in the Baltistan region

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ):The Karakorum Area Development Organization (KADO) has launched a comprehensive capacity-building program for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and artisans in the Baltistan region.

A press release issued from KADO office reads "Funded by the Export Development Fund (EDF) via the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and the Hunza Chamber of Commerce and Industries (HCCI), the initiative is designed to broaden the market reach for indigenous products at both national and international levels".

It further informed that the capacity building of SMEs program, managed by KADO, was held in Skardu City to engage SMEs from different districts of Baltistan. It aims to equip local businesses with critical competencies in product development, e-commerce, financial inclusion, and quality assurance, with the Gilgit Baltistan Rural Support Program (GBRPS) as the implementing partner in Baltistan.

It added that during the event, a delegation from Shell International, accompanied by key officials including the Commissioner of Baltistan Division, Shuja Alam, Deputy Commissioner of Skardu, Capt. Retired Sheheryar Sherazi, Head of Soni Jawari Public Policy Izhar Hunzai, and the Regional Coordinators of ETI and GBRSP, Zeeshan Karim and Muhammad Hussain, respectively, visited the session.

Commissioner Shuja Alam and Mr. Izhar Hunzai, Head of the Soni Jawari Center for Public Policy, lauded the capacity-building initiative.