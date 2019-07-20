KADO launches project to enhance capacity of disadvantaged segment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GILGIT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) ::Karakorum Area Development Organization (KADO) launched a new project to enhance capacity of the disadvantaged segment of the society in order to tap the indigenous livelihood opportunities in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Addressing the participants of the launching event, Director KADO Lal Bano highlighted the significance of the skills development program in order to tap the indigenous livelihood opportunities here on Saturday. The project is funded by USAID under the Ambassador's Fund Program.

The project will train over 100 disadvantaged people in four different trades- jewelry designing, gems cutting and polishing, beads making and gemology.

The project will also support the trainees in building and managing the value chain and marketing of their final products.

Project Coordinator Ejaz Ali apprised the participants of the project's objectives.

The Secretary of Hunza Gems Association Babar Ali appreciated the efforts of KADO and USAID in initiating the project for socially and economically disadvantaged people in Hunza.

Deputy Commissioner Hunza Baber Sahib Din lauded the efforts of KADO for uplifting the socio-economic condition of the disadvantaged segment of the society. He assured his all-out support to KADO.