Kafalat program under Ehsaas program to be launched in 15 selected districts within a few weeks: Dr Sania Nishtar

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th December, 2019) Dr Sania Nishtar, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (PM) on social protection and poverty alleviation has said kafalat program will be launched in 15 selected districts under Ehsaas program within a few weeks.The program is aimed at empowering poor sections of society, she said this in an interview.She held additional amount of 8.6 billion will be spent on Kafalat program.

The scope of this program will be extended to 34 districts next year, she added.She pointed out that social and economic survey of 216 villages on LoC in Azad Kashmir has been concluded under Kafalat program.

The motive behind this move is integrating all the women holding computerized National Identity Cards into this program unconditionally.Another program in the name of "Tahaffuz" will be started next month under Ehsaas program to provide protection to poor people against tragedies, she added.