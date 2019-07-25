Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) kicks off sanitation drive in Naran

(@FahadShabbir)

Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) Thursday appointed sanitation staff for Naran Town and started implementation of bylaws on new constructions in the valley.

KAGHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) : Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) Thursday appointed sanitation staff for Naran Town and started implementation of bylaws on new constructions in the valley.

Newly established KDA has started sanitation drive in all bazaars and streets of Naran where the staff would clean the areas, collect the garbage and shift it to the dumping point on daily basis.

The authority would provide basic infrastructure in Kaghan, Naran, Shugran, Balakot, Mansehra and other tourist attractions of the district and implement bylaws for new construction of hotels, residential areas and other buildings.

Director KDA, Khawaja Faheem Sajjad told media that besides other responsibilities the authority would also make sure Clean and Green Pakistan plantation campaign in the region and start cleanliness and plantation drives in this regard.