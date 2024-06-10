Kaghan Development Authority Plans To Boost Tourism With Local Input
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 10, 2024 | 02:50 PM
KAGHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Chairman Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) Jamil Ahmed Monday has announced plans to promote tourism in the Kaghan Valley, emphasizing that these plans will be developed in consultation with local stakeholders.
He expressed these views while chairing a meeting with a delegation from the Naran Hotels Association at the KDA head office.
Jamil Ahmed discussed various projects to enhance tourism in Naran and provide maximum facilities for tourists.
During the discussions, the Hotels Association presented a 35-point memorandum outlining their concerns and suggestions.
Key issues raised included the poor condition of the Kaghan Highway, the presence of checkpoints, and traffic fines imposed by the police. The delegation requested the Chairman to address these issues and advocated for a five-year ban on all types of construction in the Kaghan Valley, allowing only three-story buildings to preserve the area's natural beauty.
They also demanded a complete ban on construction in green areas and the cutting of mountains.
Other topics discussed included winter tourism, entry taxes, the construction of the lake road track, and the installation of streetlights.
Chairman KDA Jamil Ahmed assured the delegation of his full cooperation and commitment to addressing their concerns. He pledged to communicate with NHA officials and the IG police to improve the condition of the Kaghan Highway and address other issues raised.
The Chairman highlighted that despite limited resources, the KDA staff is dedicated to assisting and guiding tourists.
He mentioned that various projects to provide maximum facilities for tourists are under consideration and will be implemented with input from local stakeholders. He urged the delegation to adopt a positive attitude towards tourism development to enhance Pakistan's image as a tourist destination globally.
Additionally, Jamil Ahmed announced plans to promote tourism in areas such as Barwai and Batakundi, in consultation with local residents.
He assured that steps would be taken to establish a skill development institute for the youth, improve health care facilities, and initiate local production projects in the valley.
