Kaghan is ready let tourist enjoy snowy winter: Aimal Zaman

NARAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Chairman Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) Aimal Zaman Khan Thursday said that the efforts of KDA are in progress for the promotion of winter tourism which would also increase the economic activities in the country. He expressed these views while talking to the media during his visit to Naran after a snowfall.

The chairman KDA said that in spite of two feet of snowfall in Naran, KDA has taken a historic initiative to restore the Mansehra Naran Jalkha (MNJ) road up to Naran for the promotion of winter tourism and to encourage the tourists.

Aimal Zaman Khan stated that through the promotion of winter tourism with the help of district administration and concerned departments, country's economy can also be supported.

He said that business activities can increase in the Naran and other parts of the area, in order to maintain it, KDA has opened the road up to Naran so that after the snowfall, there are opportunities to enjoy the beauty of nature.

Chairman KDA said that Kaghan valley has a unique identity where tourists can enjoy the serene beauty of nature in winter and summer as well.

On this occasion, the leader of Naran Hotel Association, Sarwar Khan, KDA officers including Aminul Hasan, Nauman Khan Asad Khan and staff were also present.