UrduPoint.com

Kaghan-Naran Road Closes After Glacier Melted Near Kaghan

Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Kaghan-Naran road closes after glacier melted near Kaghan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :The Kaghan-Naran road is closed for all types of traffic following the melting of a huge glacier, an official of the National Highway Authority (NHA) told here Sunday.

The NHA official also told that work on removing glaciers and cleaning the road is going on rapidly at Chitta Katha on Naran Road. He said that the route was also blocked from another big glacier at Guriya Chinch Naran. The work will be started after the cleaning of this glacier on Guriya Chinch, he informed.

The spokesman of Tourism Authority Muhammad Saad advised the tourists to take good care during the tour to Kaghan and Naran valleys.

Tourists should avoid traveling to Naran, he said and added, to ensure the safety of tourists, the district administration, NHA, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Department, Tourism Authority and Kaghan Development Authority are jointly working on a priority basis to clear the road from the melted glacier blocked the road.

He said the tourists can contact Tourism Helpline 1422 for any information or emergency. Tourism awareness information is being published regularly on social media platforms, the spokesman of Tourism Authority added.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Social Media Road Traffic NHA Sunday All From

Recent Stories

ECAHO to stage International Arabian Horse Show in ..

ECAHO to stage International Arabian Horse Show in Abu Dhabi

2 minutes ago
 Baku confirmed as host city for 2023 FIA Annual Ge ..

Baku confirmed as host city for 2023 FIA Annual General Assembly

47 minutes ago
 EU&#039;s employment rate peaks at 75% in 2022

EU&#039;s employment rate peaks at 75% in 2022

3 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates Nations&#039; Culture ..

Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates Nations&#039; Cultures Forum at UoS

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th April 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.