Kaghan police register FIR against 20 encroachers

KAGHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Kaghan police Wednesday registered First Investigation Report (FIR) against 20 encroachers on Mansehra Nran Jalkhad (MNJ) and arrested them.

Commissioner Hazara Riaz Khan Mahsood while taking the notice of illegal construction and encroachments on MNJ road ordered to register cases against the accused while Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) also served notices to several for illegal construction and encroachments.

National Highway Authority (NHA) was also directed to ensure the repair of the damaged portion of MNJ and provide relief to the tourists and locals, NHA was also ordered to remove encroachment from both sides of the rod.

Illegal boating in Lake Saif ul Malook was also banned and directed concerned to take action against the accused.

To make KDA more efficient two meetings of the body were organized in one day where the first meeting was held at Batta Kundi and the second, was organized at Naran where all members of the board have participated.

It is pertinent that KDA was formed in 1999 and they have organized only five meetings of the body, after assuming the charge as chairman KDA commissioner Hazara Riaz Khan Mahsood conducted three meetings during the last three months.

The chairman also directed the members of the KDA board and head of the line departments to facilitate people of Kaghan and tourists and take strict action against the people those have constructed building without a master plan.