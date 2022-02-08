Kaghlasht snow festival kicks off at Upper Chitral

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :A snow festival at Kaghlasht in Upper Chitral has been started where mountaineers and adventure sports enthusiasts from across the province are participating.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Minorities Affairs, Wazir Zada and Commissioner Malakand division Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam inaugurated the festival.

Players of paragliding, skiing and skating besides culture shows received warm applause from spectators.

The festival was being held under the aegis of District Administration. Wazirzada said that Upper Chitral has been blessed with numerous attractions for winter sports and the snow festival was held to provide better recreational facilities to adventure sports lovers.

Deputy Commissioner Upper Chitral, Manzoor Afridi informed the participants about different games and arrangements for successful holding of the festival.