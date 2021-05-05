Kahmiri Hurriyat leader Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai passes away in Indian jail

(@fidahassanain)

MIRPUR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 5th, 2021) – All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leader and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai took his last breath in Indian custody in occupied Jammu.

He was 80.

AShraf Sehrai was ill in jail for last few days.

The senior Kashmiri Hurriyat leader was jailed under the Public Safety Act (PSA) and died at GMC in occupied Jammu.

According to the local Kashmiris, the elderly Kashmir freedom struggle leader was poisoned by the occupational authorities in jail. They said that many other prisoners who were in jail were being poisoned.

Ashraf Sehari was shifed to GMC in Jammu after his health started deteriorating at Kot Bhalwal jail on Friday.

The Indian occupational forces arrested Kashmir freedom struggle leader Ashraf Sehrai from his home in occupied Srinagar and was put into Udhampur Jail.

National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf expressed sorrow and grief over the death of Hurriyat leader Ashraf Sehrai.

“He dedicated his life for Kashmir’s self-determination. Many more Kashmiri leaders are at risk in IIOJK. It is India’s responsibility to release all those detained on political grounds to create conducive environment.”

Ashraf Sehrai was elected as the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, a constituent of All Parties Hurriyat Conference which was previously led by renowned elderly Kashmir freedom struggle supremo Syed Ali Shah Geelani.