UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kahmiri Hurriyat Leader Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai Passes Away In Indian Jail

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 05:27 PM

Kahmiri Hurriyat leader Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai passes away in Indian jail

Local Kashmiries, the elderly Kashmir freedom struggle leader was poisoned by the occupational authorities in jail besides many other prisoners in illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.  

MIRPUR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 5th, 2021) – All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leader and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai took his last breath in Indian custody in occupied Jammu.

He was 80.

AShraf Sehrai was ill in jail for last few days.

The senior Kashmiri Hurriyat leader was jailed under the Public Safety Act (PSA) and died at GMC in occupied Jammu.

According to the local Kashmiris, the elderly Kashmir freedom struggle leader was poisoned by the occupational authorities in jail. They said that many other prisoners who were in jail were being poisoned.

Ashraf Sehari was shifed to GMC in Jammu after his health started deteriorating at Kot Bhalwal jail on Friday.

The Indian occupational forces arrested Kashmir freedom struggle leader Ashraf Sehrai from his home in occupied Srinagar and was put into Udhampur Jail.

National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf expressed sorrow and grief over the death of Hurriyat leader Ashraf Sehrai.

“He dedicated his life for Kashmir’s self-determination. Many more Kashmiri leaders are at risk in IIOJK. It is India’s responsibility to release all those detained on political grounds to create conducive environment.”

Ashraf Sehrai was elected as the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, a constituent of All Parties Hurriyat Conference which was previously led by renowned elderly Kashmir freedom struggle supremo Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

Related Topics

India Hurriyat Conference Jail Syed Ali Shah Geelani Died Jammu Srinagar Bhalwal All From GMC

Recent Stories

Complaints about harassment, blasphemy and anti-go ..

26 minutes ago

Armed Forces&#039; achievements contributed to str ..

44 minutes ago

PA panel decides to inspect small hydel projects

7 minutes ago

World urged to set up int'l medical corridor for K ..

7 minutes ago

Malaysia tightens curbs in capital as virus cases ..

7 minutes ago

Russia adds 7,975 COVID-19 cases

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.