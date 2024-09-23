Open Menu

Kahota Police Arrest 3 Members Of Street Crime Gang

Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2024 | 02:30 PM

KAHOTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Police have arrested three members of a street crime gang linked to several recent incidents in Kahota, on Monday.

Accorting to the Police, the arrested individuals identified as Moin, Fawad and Qasim were apprehended by the Kahota police.

Authorities recovered 80,000 rupees, a motorcycle, four mobile phones and weapons believed to have been used in the crimes.

SHO Syed Zaka Gilani confirmed the arrests and stated that further investigations are underway.

