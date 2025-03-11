Kahuta Police Arrest 3-member Gang Involved In Dec 2024 Robbery & Murder
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2025 | 03:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The Kahuta Police on Tuesday arrested the three-member gang involved in the December 2024 robbery and murder incident.
Besides the looted money, two Kalashnikovs and pistols were also recovered from the accused identified as Danish, Asad and Abdul Rehman, the Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.
The accused had shot dead citizen Haseeb during the robbery in the limits of the Kahuta Police Station.
The police used technical means and human intelligence to trace and arrest the accused.
Recent Stories
Meraas awards over AED2bln construction contract for Design Quarter at d3
Yalla Group reports record revenues of AED1.2 billion in 2024
TAQA Water Solutions to develop major water project in Uzbekistan
Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe launch 'Ra'idah' to empower wom ..
China expands low-altitude economy as key growth driver
US judge stays deportation of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil
NADRA launches Pakistan’s first “dematerialized digital identity card”
TECOM Group shareholders approve AED400 million cash dividend for H2 2024
In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE President issues law reorganising Gen ..
UAE Team Emirates' Ayuso takes 2nd in Tirreno-Adriatico
Erth Zayed Philanthropies unveils official emblem for Zayed Humanitarian Day
China unveils new high-thrust engine for future space travel
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM reveals plan to build Daanish University using £190 mln from UK's NCA6 minutes ago
-
PM condemns Israel's suspension of humanitarian aid to Palestine6 minutes ago
-
Accused arrested involved in human trafficking6 minutes ago
-
Law Minister emphasizes parliament’s supremacy6 minutes ago
-
NA offers fateha for Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq Haqqani, terrorism victims6 minutes ago
-
Kahuta Police arrest 3-member gang involved in Dec 2024 robbery & murder6 minutes ago
-
Efforts afoot to extend relief to citizens in Ramazan6 minutes ago
-
PM orders immediate restoration of landslide-hit KKH at Chilas16 minutes ago
-
Pakistani Iftar tables remain incomplete without 'Fruit Chaat': Report16 minutes ago
-
ICT admin price checks in Ramazan: 535 raids, 100 arrests, Rs 157,000 fines in a day16 minutes ago
-
PPSC recommends 7,458 candidates for government jobs in 202426 minutes ago
-
Fine imposed on nine food outlets26 minutes ago