Kahuta Police Arrest 3-member Gang Involved In Dec 2024 Robbery & Murder

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2025 | 03:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The Kahuta Police on Tuesday arrested the three-member gang involved in the December 2024 robbery and murder incident.

Besides the looted money, two Kalashnikovs and pistols were also recovered from the accused identified as Danish, Asad and Abdul Rehman, the Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.

The accused had shot dead citizen Haseeb during the robbery in the limits of the Kahuta Police Station.

The police used technical means and human intelligence to trace and arrest the accused.

