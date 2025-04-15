Open Menu

Kahuta Police Arrest Murder In Dispute Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2025 | 05:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Kahuta Police apprehended Suleman Nazeer, who allegedly shot and killed Saeed Ahmed over a domestic dispute last month.

According to the details, after fleeing the scene, the suspect was tracked down using human intelligence and arrested.

SP Saddar, Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar assured that the accused will be prosecuted with solid evidence to ensure maximum punishment.

