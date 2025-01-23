Kahuta Police Arrest Producer Of ‘Desi’ Liquor
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2025 | 05:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) The Kahuta Police on Thursday arrested a producer of ‘Desi’ (local) liquor and seized 300 litres of the alcoholic drink.
According to a Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the Tahir Mahmood brewed the alcoholic drink locally and supplied it to his customers.
Besides the 300 liters of finished drink, the police also seized the equipment used for its producing.
Meanwhile, the Ganjmandi Police recovered 5 litres of liquor from accused Usman and the Bani Police 10 litres of liquor from accused Abdullah. Likewsie, the Naseerabad Police nabbed the accused Taimur with 8 litres of liquor and the Rawat Police held accused Naseer Ahmad with 6 litres of liquor.
Recent Stories
SBP beat Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited by seven wickets
TRENDS launches study titled 'The Future of Renewable Energy'
Hamdan Bin Rashid Foundation opens registration for its Medical Awards 2025
Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi participates in multilateral meeting to discuss empoweri ..
UAE provides humanitarian aid to boost food security in Chad following directive ..
Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler attends graduation of his sons
Muslim Council of Elders participates in Future World Chan Forum in China
Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police meets with Lebanese Ambassador
1000 global figures to attend Gulf Law and Arbitration Week
Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS Alumni Association ceremony
Solar fastest growing EU power source in 2024: Report
ADNOC achieves industry-leading carbon intensity at Shah oil field enabled by AI
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kahuta Police arrest producer of ‘Desi’ liquor5 minutes ago
-
IHC disposes of contempt petition against Adiala jail5 minutes ago
-
DC opens plantation drive5 minutes ago
-
Minister Salik, Vatican City envoy discuss growing trend of religious intolerance, promotion of inte ..5 minutes ago
-
13 dead, 1236 injured in 1,156 accidents in Punjab5 minutes ago
-
IHC seeks response from jail admin for not allowing lawyer's meeting with Imran5 minutes ago
-
4-Day Illustrators workshop concludes at NBF5 minutes ago
-
Best kind of facilities available to PTI founder; Attaullah Tarar15 minutes ago
-
Gang busted, 8 stolen bikes recovered in DI Khan15 minutes ago
-
Irrigation Minister chairs meeting on 220 KV Swabi-Nowshera transmission line25 minutes ago
-
DPO for action against kite flying25 minutes ago
-
Seminar for improving mental health among personnel held25 minutes ago