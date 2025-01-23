Open Menu

Kahuta Police Arrest Producer Of ‘Desi’ Liquor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2025 | 05:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) The Kahuta Police on Thursday arrested a producer of ‘Desi’ (local) liquor and seized 300 litres of the alcoholic drink.

According to a Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the Tahir Mahmood brewed the alcoholic drink locally and supplied it to his customers.

Besides the 300 liters of finished drink, the police also seized the equipment used for its producing.

Meanwhile, the Ganjmandi Police recovered 5 litres of liquor from accused Usman and the Bani Police 10 litres of liquor from accused Abdullah. Likewsie, the Naseerabad Police nabbed the accused Taimur with 8 litres of liquor and the Rawat Police held accused Naseer Ahmad with 6 litres of liquor.

