Kahuta Police nab murder accused, 2 POs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) The Kahuta Police on Monday arrested an accused who had shot dead a citizen over land dispute a week ago, and two proclaimed offenders wanted in murder and attempted murder cases.

According to the Rawalpindi Police Spokesperson, the accused, Ehtesham, had a land dispute with Sufyan. Last week the accused along with his accomplices opened fire on Sufyan killing him on the spot.

The accused went into the hiding after the incident. The Kahuta Police used all resources to arrest the accused.

Efforts were underway to nab his accomplices, the spokesman said.

Similarly, the arrested proclaimed offender Muhammad Saeed along with his accomplices had shot dead Afza Bibi in February 2023 over a dispute on paving a street.

Nine of his accomplices had already been arrested.

Likewise, the other arrested accused Owais had shot injured Hafeez over a land dispute. The case of the incident was registered in November 2024. Three of his accomplices were already in the police custody.