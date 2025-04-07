Kahuta Police Nab Murder Accused, 2 POs
Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2025 | 05:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) The Kahuta Police on Monday arrested an accused who had shot dead a citizen over land dispute a week ago, and two proclaimed offenders wanted in murder and attempted murder cases.
According to the Rawalpindi Police Spokesperson, the accused, Ehtesham, had a land dispute with Sufyan. Last week the accused along with his accomplices opened fire on Sufyan killing him on the spot.
The accused went into the hiding after the incident. The Kahuta Police used all resources to arrest the accused.
Efforts were underway to nab his accomplices, the spokesman said.
Similarly, the arrested proclaimed offender Muhammad Saeed along with his accomplices had shot dead Afza Bibi in February 2023 over a dispute on paving a street.
Nine of his accomplices had already been arrested.
Likewise, the other arrested accused Owais had shot injured Hafeez over a land dispute. The case of the incident was registered in November 2024. Three of his accomplices were already in the police custody.
Recent Stories
CBUAE 2024 Annual Report highlights UAE's leadership in strengthening financial ..
Palestinians stage general strike in protest against Israeli aggression on Gaza
Abu Dhabi to host 2nd edition of Bitcoin MENA in December
Minister of Economy explores strengthening cooperation with Governor of Guangxi
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Sweden
Dubai Derma 2025: Unveiling future of dermatology with global experts
Hamdan bin Mohammed set to embark on official visit to India tomorrow
MoHRE launches 3rd edition of Emirates Labour Market Award
Enhancing knowledge of intellectual property rights protects your ideas and refi ..
Pakistan Navy Ship Aslat Undertakes Counter-Piracy Patrols in Support of Pn Led ..
Journalist Farhan Malik granted bail in ‘anti-state content’ case
Name of “Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium” renamed after Imran Khan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SSP to eradicate criminal elements for maintaining peace & order6 minutes ago
-
Kahuta Police nab murder accused, 2 POs6 minutes ago
-
1,033 held, over 12.7m stolen goods recovered6 minutes ago
-
RPO Hazara lauds police's role in ensuring peace6 minutes ago
-
Maseem-ur Rehman lauds conversations between NA Speaker, Sardar Akhtar on recent issues6 minutes ago
-
Hanif Abbasi announces reforms to revitalize Pakistan Railways6 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman regional head assumes office6 minutes ago
-
UoT extends condolences to Justice (R) Shakeel Ahmed Baloch on passing of his son16 minutes ago
-
Green Dera plantation-drive kicks off under Derajat festival16 minutes ago
-
Bugti pays rich tribute to forces for killing of terrorist Shirin among 9 Khawarij26 minutes ago
-
Teenager shot dead in DI Khan over longstanding feud36 minutes ago
-
Disrupting law & order, facilitators to be dealt with an iron fist.SSP Larkana46 minutes ago