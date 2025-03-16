Kahuta Police solve blind murder, arrest accused

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) The Kahuta Police on Sunday solved the mystery of the blind murder of a man who was killed while hunting in the forest.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the victim was hunting in the forest when he was shot dead.

The Kahuta Police registered a case of the incident and conducted the investigation on scientific lines, besides using human intelligence to trace and arrest the accused.

The arrested accused was identified as Saqib, the spokesman said.