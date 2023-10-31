Open Menu

Kaira Asks All Political Parties To Show Unity, Demands Exact Date For Polls

Muhammad Irfan Published October 31, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Kaira asks all political parties to show unity, demands exact date for polls

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Senior leader of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and former Federal Minister Qamar Zaman Kaira Tuesday asked all political parties to show unity and collectively demand election commission of Pakistan to announce exact date for general elections.

Talking to a private news channel, he urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to announce the schedule for general elections immediately to cope with “uncertainty” around the polls.

He said that it is the ECP's responsibility to conduct free and fair elections to stabilize the economy and bring political stability to the country.

“Election schedule should come as soon as possible, he said, adding, PPP is the only political party that always fought for the strengthening of democracy in the country but never clashed with state institutions".

Replying to a question, he said the doors of negotiations were never closed in politics, adding that the PPP formed an alliance with its rivals for the sake of democracy and the Constitution.

He said that the PPP did not want to increase bitterness with any political party but it could not work with the groups that were enemies of the state and state institutions.

