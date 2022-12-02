UrduPoint.com

Kaira Asks Imran Khan To Present His Demands Before Parliament

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 02, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Kaira asks Imran Khan to present his demands before parliament

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira on Thursday urged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to come to the parliament to have discussion about his demands, including the demand for early elections.

The elections could be held before the stipulated time but 'conditional talks' with the PTI chief were out of the question, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Imran Khan, he said, was insisting and pressurizing the coalition government for early elections; "there is no harm in holding elections early, however, the PTI chief is using unconstitutional ways to get his demand for early elections fulfilled".

Kaira said the government was engaged in relief and rehabilitation works. Three provinces were affected by floods and the people were suffering multiple challenges, while early elections would surely be affecting the ongoing relief and rehabilitation works, which were currently the government's top priority.

In reply to a question, he said the election commission could hold elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa if PTI opted to dissolve the provincial assembly. He suggested that Imran Khan should wait for the 2023 elections and avoid agitation with the government.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Provincial Assembly Qamar Zaman Kaira TV Government Top

Recent Stories

British Diplomat's arrival Pindi stadium goes vir ..

British Diplomat's arrival Pindi stadium goes viral on social media

4 hours ago
 Abrarul Haq produces new tarana for PTI's Haqeeqi ..

Abrarul Haq produces new tarana for PTI's Haqeeqi Azadi

7 hours ago
 Some PTI MPAs ask Imran Khan not to dissolve assem ..

Some PTI MPAs ask Imran Khan not to dissolve assemblies

7 hours ago
 Sanaullah assures to extend support to provincial ..

Sanaullah assures to extend support to provincial Govts in tackling with menace ..

7 hours ago
 United States Partners with UN Food and Agricultur ..

United States Partners with UN Food and Agriculture Organization to Support Floo ..

8 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Seizes Huge Cache Of Drugs Worth 8.6 ..

Pakistan Navy Seizes Huge Cache Of Drugs Worth 8.6 Billion Rupees At Sea

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.