Kaira asks Imran Khan to present his demands before parliament

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira on Thursday urged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to come to the parliament to have discussion about his demands, including the demand for early elections.

The elections could be held before the stipulated time but 'conditional talks' with the PTI chief were out of the question, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Imran Khan, he said, was insisting and pressurizing the coalition government for early elections; "there is no harm in holding elections early, however, the PTI chief is using unconstitutional ways to get his demand for early elections fulfilled".

Kaira said the government was engaged in relief and rehabilitation works. Three provinces were affected by floods and the people were suffering multiple challenges, while early elections would surely be affecting the ongoing relief and rehabilitation works, which were currently the government's top priority.

In reply to a question, he said the election commission could hold elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa if PTI opted to dissolve the provincial assembly. He suggested that Imran Khan should wait for the 2023 elections and avoid agitation with the government.