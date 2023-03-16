UrduPoint.com

Kaira Asks Political Parties To Respect National Security Institutions

Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2023 | 11:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, Qamar Zaman Kaira Thursday asked the leaders of all political parties were required to respect the national security institutions, warning that there would be no compromise on the law and order situation in the country.

Talking to ptv news channel, he said, police and other law enforcement agencies were unarmed and only implementing the court's orders, adding, Imran Khan has been summoned to court but he was not appearing in court and he now has pitched his workers against the police to save himself.

"Respect for the institutions is mandatory for the leaders of all political parties including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, he said, adding, PTI leaders and supporters should keep in mind the sanctity of reputable institutions, including police forces." He criticized that cowardly acts by Imran Khan put his political party against the state to establish state writ.

Kaira said a 'trained group of people' was resisting the authorities at Zaman Park and should be arrested to ascertaintheir motives.

