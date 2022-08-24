UrduPoint.com

Kaira Asks PTI To Avoid Misleading Public, Maligning National Institutions

Umer Jamshaid Published August 24, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Kaira asks PTI to avoid misleading public, maligning national institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs, Qamar Zaman Kaira on Tuesday asked the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to avoid misleading public and maligning national institutions.

Imran Khan has found involved in attacking the national institutions besides using the derogatory remarks against judicial officer, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said that court and agencies have closely observed the wording and addresses to public of Imran Khan. He said that PTI leadership should have control over harsh wording.

He added that the PTI leaders should adopt civilized attitude for respectable personalities. PTI leaders, he said are using social media for achieving personal interests.

He warned that government would take action against the PTI leaders for misleading the public.

