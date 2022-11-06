UrduPoint.com

Kaira Asks World Community To Take Cognizance Of Genocide In IIOJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 06, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Kaira asks world community to take cognizance of genocide in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs Qamar-u- Zaman Kaira has said that India was engaged in planned genocide of Muslims in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and demanded the world community to take cognizance of the act.

In a statement issued here on Sunday on the eve of Jammu Martyrs Day, he recalled that on this day in 1947, Dogra forces and Hindu extremists turned the Muslim majority of Jammu into minority by killing more than hundred thousand people and forcing millions to migrate to Pakistan.

He said that the darkest night of oppression and atrocities by the Indian forces were continuing for the last 75 years in IIOJK and the oppressor was making nefarious efforts to alter the demography of the Muslim majority valley of Kashmir.

Kaira further said that in a bid to strengthen its illegal occupation, India unilaterally and illegally repealed the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 05, 2019 and more than hundred thousand of domiciles had been issued to non Kashmiris.

Besides this, he said that through delimitation and increase in special seats, India was trying to turn Muslims into minority in the assembly and other representative forums which he said was a clear violation of international laws, UN resolutions on Kashmir and 4th Geneva convention.

He said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir were determined to achieve the goal of right to self-determination and India despite oppression, killing uncountable people and unprecedented atrocities, could not let down the Kashmiri people from the demand of right to self determination.

Kaira renewed the pledge that Pakistan would continue full support to the demand of right to self-determination of Kashmiri people and their voice was being raised effectively at all international forums.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Prime Minister World United Nations Martyrs Shaheed Minority Jammu Gilgit Baltistan Geneva August Sunday 2019 Muslim All From Million

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: India make good start in clash ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India make good start in clash with Zimbabwe

5 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan reach semi-final by f ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan reach semi-final by five-wicket win over Bangladesh

5 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 42 Zimbabwe Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 42 Zimbabwe Vs. India

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th November 2022

9 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Nethe ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Netherlands

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.