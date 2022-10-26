UrduPoint.com

Kaira Assures Continuous Support To Kashmiris In Their Struggle To Self-determination

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 26, 2022 | 08:01 PM

Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira on Wednesday said Kashmir issue was linked with the sentiments of the people of Pakistan and no government dared to compromise on it and assured them full support in their right to self-determination struggle

Addressing a press conference on the eve of black day, to be observed on Thursday, along with Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Basit Bukhari and Hurriyat leaders Ghulam Muhammad Safi, Faiz Naqashbandi and Mehmood Ahmad Saghar, he termed the Indian subjugation of Kashmiris a gross violation of Human Rights and stressed for awakening the consciousness of the international community.

He said October 27 was the blackest day in world history when India on this day in 1947 landed its 80,000 army personnel in Kashmir and illegally occupied the valley against the will of the people. Now in the presence of one million Indian Army, the worst atrocities against the innocent Kashmiris were continuing but could not demoralize their courage, he added.

Kaira said irrespective of political affiliations, every government had voiced the plight of Kashmiris at home and internationally which would continue.

There had been some semblance of support from the Muslim countries on Kashmir issue, however, there was a need to bring the international community together in discrediting the abuse of power in the held valley at the hands of a fascist Indian government, he added.

Kaira called for keeping the youth aware of the government's efforts for Kashmir and the importance of Kashmir as the unfinished agenda of partition to keep them motivated and save them from hopelessness.

Terming Kashmir a human rights issue, he said that no one could be subdued through the use of brute force in the twenty-first century.

He added that Pakistan's main dispute with India was Kashmir and it would keep providing moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris in their just struggle.

Pakistan was never the aggressor and it would never choose to be one in the times that follow, however, Kashmir was one issue that commanded absolute resolve and commitment for Pakistan, he pledged.

Kaira said that Pakistan Peoples Party was the first political party that included the Kashmir dispute in its manifesto and Pakistan's independence was incomplete till the freedom of IIOJK.

Pakistan India Century Prime Minister World Army Qamar Zaman Kaira Safi Gilgit Baltistan Independence Pakistan Peoples Party October Moral Muslim From Government Million

