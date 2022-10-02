UrduPoint.com

Kaira Blasts PTI Leader For Creating Agitation, Damaging Civilized Culture Of Society

Sumaira FH Published October 02, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Kaira blasts PTI leader for creating agitation, damaging civilized culture of society

ISLAMABAD, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira on Saturday criticized the leader of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), for creating agitation and damaging civilized culture of society.

Imran Khan is promoting culture of abusive language among youth of the country, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The PTI leadership was trying to play religious card for personal gains, he said.

The government, he said should take action against the negative agenda of Imran Khan. In reply to a question about government's role in the current situation created by Imran's party, he said a committee has been constituted to discuss the issues created by PTI for spreading chaos in the country.

Qamar Zaman Kaira said discussion would be made at parliamentary forum to take action against the PTI leader.

