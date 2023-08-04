Open Menu

Kaira Briefs PM About Activities Planned For Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir

Umer Jamshaid Published August 04, 2023 | 12:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira on Friday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here.

He briefed the prime minister about the planned activities for Yaum-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir to be observed on August 5, including seminars and awareness drives, particularly the ceremonies scheduled to be held at Pakistan's diplomatic missions across the world.

Besides apprising the prime minister of his portfolio, Kaira also discussed with prime minister the overall political situation in the country.

