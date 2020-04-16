UrduPoint.com
Kaira Complains About Non-provision Of Funds To Sindh To Deal With COVID-19

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 07:07 PM

Kaira complains about non-provision of funds to Sindh to deal with COVID-19

PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira has also come hard upon Prime Minister Imran Khan for not timely imposing lockdown to save the nation from global Coronavirus pandemic.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 16th, 2020) Lahore: Pakistan Peoples Party leader Qamar Zaman Kaira critivized Federal government for not providing resources to Sindh to control spread of Coronavirus here on Thursday.

PPP bigwig said if the federal government took advice from them pandemic did not rise to this level. He also shed light over the resources of the federal government, saying that the major resources were held by the centre as compared to the provinces.

“We appreciate every initiative and step taken by the centre but the provinces should also be provided something to fight against this pandemic,” said Kaira.

He also mentioned the performance of Sindh government, saying that Sindh gave Rs 6,000 to every family and the federal government gave Rs 12,000 which was an upright step. He said that PPP had opposed the plan of providing ration to the people suffering due to Coronavirus as it was comparatively a tough task.

Qamar Zaman Kaira also mentioned a federal minister’s criticism, saying that Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah used decent words about Prime Minister Imran Khan but the PTI spokesperson ran a campaign against him.

“Call to halt politics is ignorance,” said Kaira. The problem always surfaced when politics actually was not done, he added.

“PM avoided to talk to Sindh CM despite that the international organizations appreciated the steps taken by him in fight against Corona,” said Kaira.

He went on to say that society always faced trouble when no timely action was taken. The PM in his first address on coronavirus had opposed imposition of the lockdown which he should not.

The PM should have imposed lockdown timely to save the nation from this global pandemic, he added.

Related Topics

Sindh Lahore Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Qamar Zaman Kaira Pakistan Peoples Party Murad Ali Shah Family From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Coronavirus

