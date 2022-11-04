Kaira condemns attack on Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Advisor to PM on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira on Friday strongly condemned the gun attack on PTI's chairman Imran Khan and said that all political leadership expressed concern over the incident.

Talking to a ptv news channel, he said that the incident should be investigated through Punjab Government.

He said that they should appoint the investigation officer of their own choice to investigate the tragic incident.

"We also offered PTI for table talks just before start of the rally but they refused," he said.