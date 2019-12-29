UrduPoint.com
Kaira Criticized Govt' S Decision To Bring Amendments To NAB

Muhammad Irfan 12 seconds ago Sun 29th December 2019 | 08:36 PM

Kaira criticized govt' s decision to bring amendments to NAB

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th December, 2019) PPP Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira on Sunday criticised the government's decision to bring in amendments to the National Accountability Ordinance, saying that the changes were introduced "to save their allies".

"In order to save their saathhi (allies), they have introduced amendments in the NAB ordinance so that whether it is the Malam Jabba case or the BRT case, their party members remain safe," said Kaira during a press conference in Islamabad.He said it was already clear what the "fate" of the opposition leaders is after the courts granted them bail in various cases."Only two parties remain who will now be probed and NAB will narrow its scope of investigation around these," said the PPP leader, in a reference to his own party and PML-N.

Kaira said that people now say there is no one left in their ranks. "So who did he mean to point at when he said he is facing a lot of resistance?"

